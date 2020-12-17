TEKLYNX Named to Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

MILWAUKEE, WI—December 16, 2020 — TEKLYNX International, the world’s leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider today announced that it has been named to Food Logistics 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list for a sixth consecutive year. The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

“We’re proud to be selected for Food Logistics’ prestigious FL100+ list for the sixth year in a row. This is an honor to our company, as it showcases TEKLYNX’ continued commitment to providing the food and beverage industry with highly efficient barcode software solutions, unparalleled customer service and support, and efficient and scalable barcode labeling and RFID software solutions,” states TEKLYNX General Manager, Doug Niemeyer.

For over 30 years, TEKLYNX has helped food and beverage companies streamline their labeling operations while staying ahead of current food and beverage labeling regulations and trends. TEKLYNX barcode labeling software can be programmed systematically to highlight allergens when they appear in the ingredients list, as well as emphasize nutrition facts and other key label components with TEKLYNX WYSIWYG (“What You See Is What You Get”) dynamic styling feature. To learn more, view the TEKLYNX Navigating Food Labeling Requirements eBook.

“From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!”

Today, TEKLYNX is the only barcode labeling solution provider to offer subscription licensing as well as the ability to print to unlimited printers with no additional fees for label design applications. Food and beverage manufacturers can take advantage of cost-effective multi-user network licensing options and tiered software solutions that support their growth over time.

Companies on this year’s 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About TEKLYNX INTERNATONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.