Kloosterboer Vlissingen Chooses Navis 360 Managed Services to Enhance Operations

Oakland, CA — December 17, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Kloosterboer Vlissingen has gone live with Navis 360 Managed Services in the cloud to aid in its automation and modernization goals and to enhance the terminal’s performance on N4.

Located in The Netherlands, Kloosterboer Vlissingen is a leading handler of reefer containers in the region and currently operates at 250,000 TEU, annually. With strategic plans for growth, Kloosterboer Vlissingen needed a solution that could handle its business as they scaled, increase automation offerings at the terminal and optimize operations to remain competitive in the industry, which led them to selecting Navis N4 for its TOS. Along with N4, the terminal opted to enhance its terminal operations with Navis 360 Managed Services to ensure its N4 infrastructure is managed and functioning to its full potential, allowing the team to focus on daily operations at the terminal. The terminal deployed several 360 Managed Services solutions - including Monitoring and Diagnostics, Upgrade Testing Services, Application Management Services and Database Services - to make the most out of their TOS investment.

“Working with the Navis team, we were able to seamlessly deploy Navis 360 Managed Services in the cloud to boost the capabilities of the N4 TOS being used on site,” said Dennis Lobel, Project Manager IT at Kloosterboer Vlissingen. “We are looking forward to getting the most out of our TOS with 360 Managed Services and having our system run at its peak performance to help our team maximize ROI.”

“We have also subscribed to Managed N4 Upgrade Services to help us run our business better on N4 TOS,” said Roy de Witte, Project Engineer at Kloosterboer. “The added service gives us peace of mind that our key business processes will be automatically tested and validated before receiving an N4 upgrade, which will help us run our operations at an optimal level.”

“Navis 360 Managed Services helps our customers keep up with the technical demand of the TOS and provides value by finding strategic ways terminals can improve performance to meet their business goals,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager of EMEA at Navis. “We are proud to offer a solution to help our customers get the most out of their N4 TOS so they can focus on the meaningful work servicing their customers and are thrilled to partner with Kloosterboer Vlissingen to help the terminal unlock its full operating potential.”

For more information visit www.navis.com and to learn more about Navis 360 Managed Services, visit https://www.navis.com/en/services-support/n4-services/360-managed-services/.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

###