Photonic Crystals Market report (2020-2027) focuses on top companies research

The latest research on the Photonic Crystals market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Photonic Crystals industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants.
The Global Photonic Crystals Market is estimated to be valued at USD 99.26 Billion by 2027, as per the latest evaluation by Emergen Research. With the increasing use of photonic crystals due to their superior properties compared to metals, the market is expected to grow substantially. Moreover, the prevalence of small-size displays is also speculated to boost market growth. The surging demand for displays with photonic crystals in LEDs for lower power consumption is estimated to propel the market growth.
The high costs associated with photonic crystal-associated solutions are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecast duration.
Emergen Research has divided the Global Photonic Crystals Market into segments based on type, application, end-use, and region:
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
Rest of MEA
Key Highlights From The Report
The industrial sub-segment is estimated to dominate the end-use segment, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of LED displays and optical sensors and the predominance of solar power.
The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the regional landscape with growing R&D activities. Additionally, the rising government expenditure in emerging countries, viz., Japan, India, China, and North & South Korea, has driven the regional use of commodities and is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.
Key participants include Epistar Corp., Corning Inc., Opalux Inc., TDK Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Rohm Co., Ltd., Palo Alto Research Center, ICx Photonics, Inc., Luminus Devices Inc., and NKT Photonics Inc., among others.
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photonic-crystals-market
