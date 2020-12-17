Photonic Crystals Market report (2020-2027) focuses on top companies research

The latest research on the Photonic Crystals market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Photonic Crystals industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants.

The Global Photonic Crystals Market is estimated to be valued at USD 99.26 Billion by 2027, as per the latest evaluation by Emergen Research. With the increasing use of photonic crystals due to their superior properties compared to metals, the market is expected to grow substantially. Moreover, the prevalence of small-size displays is also speculated to boost market growth. The surging demand for displays with photonic crystals in LEDs for lower power consumption is estimated to propel the market growth.

The high costs associated with photonic crystal-associated solutions are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecast duration.

Emergen Research has divided the Global Photonic Crystals Market into segments based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

Key Highlights From The Report

The industrial sub-segment is estimated to dominate the end-use segment, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of LED displays and optical sensors and the predominance of solar power.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the regional landscape with growing R&D activities. Additionally, the rising government expenditure in emerging countries, viz., Japan, India, China, and North & South Korea, has driven the regional use of commodities and is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Key participants include Epistar Corp., Corning Inc., Opalux Inc., TDK Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Rohm Co., Ltd., Palo Alto Research Center, ICx Photonics, Inc., Luminus Devices Inc., and NKT Photonics Inc., among others.

For market-leading business solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photonic-crystals-market