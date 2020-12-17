Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Location-Based Services – What We Should Know?

December 17, 2020
People who are not tech-savvy still think that location tracking is not their cup of tea. But they have no idea how much it has become easy to track the live-location of someone. Millennials had not grown up in the digital world, but Gen z does. Kid’s monitoring also includes location tracking as their parents want to learn where they go after school, etc. The business also needs location tracking services for employee surveillance. But do you know how many ways are here to track someone’s location? 


 


Let’s Find Out and Be A Tech-Savvy Person in Modern World. 


 


1 – Track a Phone’s Location Using IMEI            


 


If you feel insecure regarding your mobile phone, you should install the IMEI tracker to track your cell phone with IMEI number in case you lost your cell phone. How to do it?


1 – Open Play Store. 


2 – Download IMEI Tracker.


3 – Enter the Phone Number (whom you trust) & find your lost device. 


4 – End-server (Mobile Phone) receives notifications through installed apps. Such alerts will reveal every single movement. 


 


2 – Monitor Live-Location with Cell Phone Tracker 


 


The other way to get your phone location is mobile tracker. It also requires an installation process and finds the location with a remote command. When the end-user downloads the cell phone tracker, it will send the alerts through the web-browser control panel. 


 


1 – Buy License & download the app from the official website.


2 – Setup the App.


3 – Access target device with remote commands.          


 


We have discussed two ways to track the mobile phone. But location tracking is not the only choice here. 


 


Are You Curious What We Are Talking About?


 


Yes, we are talking about location-based services. The What?


Here, Location Services refers:


 


1 – Geo-Fencing         


 


Advanced cell phone tracker gives access to not only live-location but also lets you set the zones. The end-user needs to select a safe or unsafe zone. If the target device leaves the secure area, the app will send the notifications. 


 


2 – Whereabout Notifications


 


Some apps offer whereabout notifications. No matter what time the target device user goes to a place, the end-user will receive automatic whereabout notifications. 


 


Every mobile tracker follows a different way to monitor someone’s location.        


 


It may get the current-location using:       


 


1 – GPS


2 – Wi-Fi


3 – Bluetooth 


 


Get Smarter to Use Location-Based Services with TheWiSpy 


 


In digital times, never choose any online product until you ensure its reliability, price, features, compatibility, privacy terms, legal issues, reviews, etc. To eliminate the scam interaction, you should join an authentic platform like TheWiSpy. It offers the best location services & uses GPS technology to monitor the target device movements. 


 


Final Thoughts 


 


Technology has eliminated the stalking fact to ensure someone’s safety with location tracking. Our posts also describe how to track someone’s phone, but the most convenient method is the cell phone tracker. It often uses GPS tech to reach the target android phone and bring precise location with only a few clicks. Bluetooth can monitor only a limited zone position of someone. You can also enjoy other services, including geo-fencing, whereabout alerts, etc. such features help you guard your loved ones against potential dangers. 


 

Technology
