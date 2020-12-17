Healthcare Chatbots Market To Observe exponential Growth By 2020-2027

The Healthcare Chatbots report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market through extensive profiling of the key competitors. The section on the competitive analysis covers product portfolio, company overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, revenue and gross profit margins, and market position. It also sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships occurring in the market.

The insufficiency of expertise pertaining to the development of chatbots is predicted to impede the growth of the market in the forecast duration.

The Healthcare Chatbots market intelligence study for the Healthcare Chatbots market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches.

The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is projected to be valued at USD 594.8 Million by 2027, as per the latest assessment by Emergen Research. Market estimations indicate exponential growth in the industry in the forecast years. The demand for chatbot applications is propelling owing to the mounting use of smart well-being appliances, the boom in internet penetration, and the growing awareness about self-monitoring methods for treatment and diagnosis. The market growth will be further driven by the escalating demand for virtual health assistants in numerous sectors.

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Key participants include HealthTap, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Nuance Communications, Infermedica Sp. z o.o, Inc., PACT Care BV, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corporation, and Baidu, Inc., among others.

Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Healthcare Chatbots market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market’s competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology. Therefore, it serves as a comprehensive framework of the global Healthcare Chatbots market dynamics and comprises a critical study of consumers’ journeys, the current and emerging market avenues, and strategic initiatives undertaken by companies to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

On 4th December 2020, technology consultant Element Blue, which operates in the healthcare industry and has expertise in robotic process automation (RPA), announced a partnership with DRUID, an expert in conversational AI, to focus on the budding sector of conversational AI technology in healthcare. The two firms plan on working together to deploy AI-driven virtual assistants as part of hyperautomation projects in the North American region.

The software sub-segment is projected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The broadening scope of applications for both healthcare providers as well as patients is projected to propel the expansion of the sub-segment.

North America is speculated to contribute to the largest share in the market in the forecast duration. Insurance programs like Medicare & Medicaid are helping lower operating costs of procedures, which results in an influx from ambulatory surgical services and clinics.

Emergen Research has bifurcated the Global Healthcare Chatbots Market based on component, deployment, application, end-user, and region:

For industry-leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market