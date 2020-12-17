Construction Sealants Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2020-2027) | Comprehensive Study

The market report, Construction Sealants market uses qualitative and quantitative research techniques to showcase competitive landscape for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.Besides this, the report further blends in primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, the segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across various regions. Business owners/stakeholders can chalk-out expansion plan by leveraging statistics on market share, size, sale volume, growth rate and return over-invest discussed in the study.

The Global Construction Sealants Market is estimated to garner a valuation of USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. The construction sealants market has seen a rise in demand due to its increasing applications in residential buildings. The rising popularity and adoption of different cladding styles in residential buildings are propelling the need for construction sealants to airproof and weatherproof while making room for any movement or pressure buildings may be prone to after construction is completed. Sealants enhance the durability of repaired joints and also augment the structure’s overall sustainability without the need to substitute the existing construction materials.

Key participants include Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Sika AG, Mapei SPA, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company, Bostik SA, Wacker Chemie AG, and HB Fuller, among others.

Polysulphide sealants are used widely in commercial construction to offer resistance against wet and cold conditions due to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants provide improved elasticity that is beneficial for constructions that undergo expansion and shrinkage. On the other hand, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and are susceptible to premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealants offer a smoother surface, thereby making the floor easier to clean. Moreover, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, which leaves stain marks on the surface, increasing the visual appeal.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Construction Sealants Market based on resin type, usage, product type, application, end-user, and region:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Construction Sealants market.