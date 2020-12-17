Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects

This report studies the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries;

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Advanced Metering Infrastructure market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is presumed to reach a market value of USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to the latest report published by Emergen Research. The significant factors bolstering market growth are rapid urbanization, augmenting industrialization, and the surging population growth. The escalating demand for smart grid and smart cities’ projects are anticipated to add traction to the growth of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The system integration segment is forecast to command the market in terms of market share attributable to service reliability, vital data gathering, cost-effectiveness, augmented better control and analysis, and improved real-time monitoring.

In 2018, Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners announced the acquisition of Acumen from Origin Energy Limited, the largest energy supplier of Australia. The acquisition formed a new company that was poised to deploy a large number of the 8 million smart meters across Western and South Australia.

However, the scarcity of government funds for infrastructure installations and the inadequacy of inter-operability standards across different areas are presumed to hamper the growth and expansion of the market over the forecast timeline.

