There is a change in the usage of conventional vehicles to hybrid vehicles and therefore a growth in the number of plug-ins and electric vehicles sold. Global sales of electric cars have improved by decreasing battery prices, regulating the fuel economy, rising commitments from automotive makers driven by the procurement of subsidies, and growing market demand.

To generate power, the FCV electric motor uses hydrogen as fuel. Using a fuel cell stored in the FCV tanks, electricity is produced from compressed hydrogen gas. The FHV consists of power generation batteries, electric motors, and ICVs. By regenerative braking, the batteries are recharged during the braking phase and thus use electric power during acceleration or steady speed. Several governments have implemented Zero and Low Emission Vehicle standards and policies. This allowed suppliers to produce and roll out more versions of electrified vehicles and have an end-users switch to electrification.

Charging infrastructure is a key requirement however poses a unique problem as enough investment has not been done. Government support along with high investment from companies is necessary for the idea of EV and EV Infrastructure to propel in the right direction. Not enough charging points give end-users a range of anxiety. Companies are not investing in charging infrastructure too fast as needed, as too few electric vehicles are running to make it a stable business. This problem is expected to be solved with new business opportunities arising in the automotive sector in the long run with a decent return of investment.

Two commodities that are co-dependent on one another are electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. Rising electric vehicle adoption by end-users will contribute to the construction of further charging infrastructure. Similarly, it is projected that the provision of charging infrastructure would accelerate the use of electric vehicles. Shared, self-driving vehicles drive itself to the charging location, and thus it is expected to have better utilization thus promoting its fast charging methods. It is therefore necessary to have the charging infrastructure available for the timely adoption of private and shared electric vehicle electrification.

The Dutch electric energy supply grid is of high quality and excellent efficiency. An inclusive and dynamic business model for the creation of the EV charging infrastructure has been developed by private and public parties in the Netherlands. The Netherlands has concluded national interoperability arrangements corresponding to European standards. Since the beginning of 2011, multiple charging structures in service have become fully compatible in the Netherlands.

The number of charging stations has increased dramatically over the past five years, continuing the EV trend in the Netherlands. There are private charging stations as well, apart from several public and semi-public charging stations that are easy to locate. By 2017, the number of private charging stations had exceeded 75,000. The number of fast-chargers rose from about 600 to over 750 in 2017.

The electrification of parking garages in the Netherlands has made automatic charging possible. Automatic charging mechanism works like robots in a warehouse that automatically plugs in themselves for recharge. This technology is feasible and cost-effective and chargers have been installed in the already existing parking garages and carports of the Netherlands.

