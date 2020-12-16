Collaborative Robots – Global Market Database

In the robotics industry, collaborative robots are a fairly new concept, and there are already numerous various types. In a wide variety of sectors, their instant success has prompted rapid product development, resulting in four major types of collaborative robots. The various types of collaborative robots are classified by their safety and programming characteristics or by the sense they avoid potentially hazardous interaction with a human worker. To ensure a safe working space, each type of collaborative robot executes unique techniques and technologies, and this difference describes which environments they are suitable for. Global Market Database is a world’s first dynamic B2B Market Research Platform which provides free market research tools.

Cobot implementations contrast with conventional industrial robot implementations in which robots are separated from human interaction. The safety of Cabot can be based on lightweight construction materials, rounded edges, and intrinsic speed and force limits, or on sensors and software to ensure safe conduct.

Conventional manufacturing robots running in a separate environment are at one end of the technological continuum, where staff can join routinely without having to cut off power to the robot and secure the manufacturing cell in advance, a time-intensive operation that can cost thousands of dollars per minute of power outages. The workspace of the robot can be equipped with sensors that sense human motion and ensure that when a worker is inside the specified workspace, the robot operates at very reasonable speeds or stops.

IFR members actually find that the most popular collaborative robot applications are shared workspace applications where robots and workers work side by side, sequentially performing tasks. Cobots may have many applications from information robots in public spaces, logistics robots delivering goods inside a building, to industrial robots that help streamline over-engineered activities such as helping humans carry heavy parts or assembling operations of machines.

Collaborative robots give robotic automation an economically feasible point of entry. They can be used to automate manufacturing process modules with minor adjustments to the rest of the line, supplying businesses that do not yet have automated production systems, such as small to medium-sized enterprises. The additional use of collaborative robotics provides the ability for businesses such as car suppliers who have already automated the manufacturing of vehicle bodies to assist staff in performing final assembly activities, which are also the cause of chronic back injuries.

Collaborative applications allow manufacturers to automate parts of processes that are repetitive for humans, from fetching parts and training machines to quality inspection that is difficult for humans to do continuously over long periods of time. The industry is still in its development stage for collaborative robots. End-users and device integrators are now getting familiarity with what does and do not work in collaborative technology design and deployment. The advancement of technologies in sensors and grippers promises to extend the range of actions that can be carried out by the robot end-effector.