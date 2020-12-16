The Three Principles of a Successful Landing Page

You have a landing page to showcase a product or service on the internet. This is a very effective tool to increase the percentage of customers buying and easily get high rankings when searched. At that time, the content on the landing page was like someone doing online sale. How to "people" to convince customers and sell goods? All will be revealed in this article.

Basic content about the landing page

"In marketing and advertising campaigns, a landing page is a single website designed to guide and persuade readers to a single, focused goal."

Let's start with a specific purpose

Before embarking on a job, it is important to think about its purpose. Likewise, when making a landing page, content creators need to build a specific purpose: what will the public come in for?



Buy, order or try a product.



Subscribe to the newsletter.



Watch a certain video.



commitment to a particular issue.



Sign up for programs, seminars, ...



Choose a goal, rather than multiple goals at once. This way, the landing page will focus on the important issues and the content writing process will become easier.

How long is a landing page long enough?

This is one of the most "traditional" questions asked by content creators, just like the question "should write long or short article". The answer is dependent. It depends who the public is and what level of awareness they are in. According to Brian Clark, there are the following levels of perception:



Level 5 (loyalty): know and trust your solution.



Level 4 (potential): Know your solution but still wonder.



Level 3 (lost): knowing that they can find a solution but not knowing who you are.



Level 2 points (ambiguous): Knowing the problem but not knowing the solution.



1 point (blind spot): no need or problem.

The target audience will be at 2 - 5 points. The higher the score, the less information the landing page will need. For example, if the public is on a 5-point rating, go to the main issue. If the public is at 2 points, it will take a lot of effort to present solutions and get their confidence to convince them to choose themselves.

However, not all the public is always on the same level and only needs a landing page to complete. Create more than one landing page, try to categorize different public groups about the right landing page, for example, sort from running facebook ads, run email marketing for old customers ... Should start by and turning into a landing page for groups of 3 points, 4 points, 5 points. To determine where the public is located, content creators can use software or systems to track their "journey" to see where they come from. Maybe something like this:

Level 2 points

Google search of all kinds.

Level 3 points

Link from a similar site.

Level 4 points

Find the brand, then wander around on the page.

Access through your intermediary or partner site system.

Receive email and click.

Level 5 points

Each word has its "duty"

Headline is extremely important in any case, so is the landing page. Can a headline do all of the following?



Get the public's attention.



In accordance with the general spelling of the whole article.



Increase keyword rankings.



Interpretation of the general content.



Convinced action.



Headline

Get attention and keep the public on the page

Sub-headline

Direct your attention to the body.

Body

Directly related to the purpose of the landing page.

Proof

Create trust, untie suspicion.

Headline of the form

Help the public to reduce anxiety so that they are determined to "act" as the original purpose.

Form

The information is simple.

CTA

Click and complete.

The elements in the landing page are complementary to create the end result. One part is not doing well, the rest also have no meaning. So let's be fair to all of the above.