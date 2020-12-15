Darshankumar Joshi (born 27 December 1989) is an International Director and Entrepreneur who is currently working on Art Direction of Mortal Kombat. He has worked on many Movies & TV Series is famously known for his work in The Venerable, The Invisible Man, The Last of Us: Part II & Ad Astra.

Based in Vapi, Darshan started developing interest in creative art since childhood. He has performed with all leading animators in India and Abroad. He currently co-owns GraymatterOnline LLP.

Early life and training

Born to Manharlal and Ashaben Joshi in Navsari, his father generally was his first guru in a for all intents and purposes major way. Darshankumar completed his very primary and secondary schooling in BhaktaAshram Shala, which generally is quite significant. Apart from academics he specifically was keenly pretty interested in drama, painting & pretty public speaking in a subtle way. He took formal lessons of painting, music & cooking at Usha's Academy in a particularly major way. Later, he completed for all intents and purposes Higher Secondary Education in St Francis of Assis Convent in Science Stream with Mathematics wing in a subtle way. For really further study, Joshi went to London to study computing in University of Greenwich, very contrary to popular belief.









Filmography





Roll No. 56 (assistant director) (2017)

Die Nacht der Nächte (Documentary) (special thanks) (2018

The Predator (Additional Art Director) (2018)

Aquaman (Art Director on Additional Photography - uncredited) (2018]

Ad Astra (visual effects) (2019)

The Animal People (Documentary) (digital effects) (2019)

Tomorrow (Short) (animation director)(2019)a

The Venerable (Short) (producer)(director) (2020)

The Invisible Man (Art Director) (2020)

Mortal Kombat (creative director) (post-production)(2021)





