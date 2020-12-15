Top 10 best free keyword research tools available today

Let's start to see which keyword research tool below will be your choice!



Google Search Console



This is a keyword research tool that I loves most to track and statistics the growth rate of her blog.

Which keywords are Google Search Console telling you about exactly which users are accessing your blog? What is that keyword's position, clicks, and CTR? ...

Also, the most interesting thing is that when using Google Search Console you will discover a lot of new keywords, which can be called "keyword of opportunity".

Based on these opportunistic keywords, you will optimize your content better, bring the article to a higher position on Google.

For example, with the keyword "Make money at home", I just needs to enter the query field. Soon Google Search Console will provide you with a lot of "other opportunity keywords".

Now you just need to return to the article and optimize the content by adding keywords or content related to these opportunistic keywords. You will have a better, more complete article and of course, the ability to top is completely possible.

Plus with Google Search Console you'll be able to analyze and improve CTR (click-to-impression rate). Let me give you an example.

Take a look at the CTR of the keyword "monetize blogging" below:

You can see that this keyword position is currently 5.5% & the clickthrough rate (CTR) is only 6.5%. The goal is that I needs to increase the CTR on the article, because if you can increase the CTR, then surely your keyword position will increase.

Now I will go back to article re-optimized content for the opportunity keywords, but more importantly spend time optimizing and rewriting titles, meta tags.

I will add some interesting, up-to-date words to the title or parentheses like this:

When should I use Google Search Console?

Google Search Console takes time to crawl, so with a new blog, you won't find statistics.

But a new blog has about 10 articles, with 3 months of existence, you can now start using Google Search Console to research opportunistic keywords. Using the data to customize and optimize content ...



Google Keyword Planner



The exact name of this keyword planner is Google Ads Keyword Planner, which is a tool dedicated to keyword research to optimize Adwords ads.

You can use this tool for a free refund, the only condition is that you need a Google Ads account.

With Google Ads Keyword Planner you can use 2 functions, the first is to discover new keywords based on the main keyword that you want to research.

Next, enter the main keywords, choose the language and country you want to research.

Immediately after that, you will see all the data relating to average search volume, keyword competition, ad bid (PPC).

You will also see a lot of related keywords suggested in the "Keyword Ideas" section.

When should I use Google Keyword Planner (GKP)?

You can completely use GKP for research and have an overall prediction of the keyword, the level of competition to decide whether to optimize that keyword or not.

However, GKP will really work for those who want to run ads. Because you'll see what the average bid people are willing to pay for this keyword.

I personally often uses GKP to research commercial keywords (ie keywords can be converted when optimized).

Do you use GKP to filter out keywords with low average search volume, low competition (easy SEO) but high maximum bid?

These are the keywords you can optimize around for buying intent, surely your chances of converting will be much better.