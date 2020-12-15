People now tend to use alternatives for traditional energy sources in order to save the environment. Solar panels are a series of solar or photovoltaic cells that transform solar energy, i.e. sunlight, into electrical energy or electricity. The method of directly harvesting energy from the sunlight is known as the photovoltaic method. Also, a PV detector is a photovoltaic cell or a self-generating barrier layer cell that converts radiant flux straight into electrical current.

The US solar panel market is expected to see prominent growth rate due to robust federal schemes such as solar investment tax credit, increased demand for renewable energy across the public and private sectors and declined cost of panels. The US solar panel market and its related installation markets have witnessed an investment of USD 18.0 billion in 2019 and attained an installed capacity of 78 GW throughout the country. The U.S. Department of Energy has developed rules, guidelines and regulations that covers the licensing and registration, deployment, specification and warranties of solar photovoltaic systems. The business in North America was estimated at USD 25.3 billion in 2019.

Asia Pacific held 33.0% of the highest market share and was estimated at USD 38.0 billion in 2019. China was the biggest contributor to the generation of market revenue in 2019. China has many solar farms that include the largest floating farm in the world, sufficient to produce 40 MW of electricity. The nation also holds a prominent role in exports to the world of solar photovoltaic panels.

The estimated cost of a 5kW residential size device is between USD 3 and USD 5 per watt, which results in the range from USD 15,000 to USD 25,000. That expense is before any tax deductions and bonuses. Many systems do not need much maintenance and are built to last 20 years or more with little change in the amount of electricity generated. The estimated annual energy usage for the US residential utility customer is 10,972 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year or an estimated 914 kWh per month. This implies that if each household were to install enough solar panels to offset its energy bill, the total savings for installation of a residential solar system in 2020 would be USD 1,408 per year, this is a huge impact that can drive the US solar panel market.

Solar panel costs, development and supply are expected to remain in chaos in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. 60% to 70% of all solar output comes from China. Chinese residents have been in a lockdown system in the hopes to prevent disease transmission. It means that plants and businesses that include solar panels are either empty or not completely staffed. Slow production will result in large-scale product gaps and delays, a rise in solar panel prices and companies being unable to complete installations.

The increased demand for solar panels in the industrial sector illustrates the changed preference from traditional to non-conventional types of energy sources. Many companies around the world invest extensively in panel and equipment construction. The global demand for solar panels is driven primarily by the skyrocketed number of solar power plants in a variety of vertical industries. The high initial investment involved in the construction of solar panels has restricted the growth of this market to some degree. However, the relative cost-effectiveness of solar panels, in the long run, has contributed to a rise in the popularity of solar panels.