Nanocellulose Market- A Brief History

Nanocellulose Market Application:

Nanocellulose in particular supports organic compounds, through which it exerts its mechanical qualities to the composite. Nanocellulose is a promising alternative as it involves structural strength, durability, and/or precise nanostructuring. Responsive sheet, optoelectronics, and antimicrobial coatings, labeling, mechanically strengthened polymeric materials, tissue scaffolds, pharmaceutical distribution, biosensors, energy harvesting, catalysis, environment monitoring, and electrochemical isolation are the wide applications of nanocellulose. Phosphorylated nanocellulose is an especially exciting material, covering a diverse range of applications in different measurements including bone implants, adsorbent materials, and flame repellents, as well as endorsing homogeneous catalysts heterogenization.

Properties of Nanocellulose:

The following are the properties of nanocellulose listed below:

• More robust than Kevlar

• Electroconductive

• Non-Toxic

• Nanocellulose ‘s lateral dimensions vary from 5 to 20 nm, and its longitudinal size varies from a few 10’s of nanometers to multiple microns.

• The crystalline structure is translucent, with impenetrable gas.

• It can be processed in huge volumes in a very cost-effectively way.

• The tensile modulus is very strong as compared to as 8 times than that of steel.

• It is completely waterproof when used with aerogels or foams.

• It is the most available solvent on the planet.



Nanocellulose Market Growth:

The pursuit of new technologies and the enhancement of the characteristics of existing nanocellulose-based products are key driving forces for research and development (R&D) in different research groups. A large significant contributor to the share of the market of nanocellulose in the years ahead is expected to be the growing food & beverage sector along with increasing the health issue. Some of the companies in the packaging sector are now making major investment plans to enhance the properties of packaging products in terms of durability and recycling problems. A modern “active packaging” packaging technique integrates nanoparticles into a polymer that can avoid microbial food contamination. In the food & beverage industry, there has been a rapid growth, which is attributed to steadily increasing demand for products that are minimally processed and preservative-free, thereby propelling the nanocellulose market.

Growth of the automobile industry , enhanced standard of living, and continued expansion of the cosmetics market are among the significant factors contributing to the global market growth of nanocellulose. Also, the growth of nanocellulose market is expected to witness massive demand over the next decades due to the surge in the oil and gas sector. Increasing demand of crude oil globally is projected to fuel the growth of the industry soon. It is estimated that rapid urbanization coupled with rising spending power in developed economies would fuel the growth of the nanocellulose market. Additionally, it is projected that the rapid growth of the paints & coatings industry together with the demand for biodegradable content would fuel market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the market of the nanocellulose industry. Most nations have experienced a sharp drop in demand for oil & gas due to lockdown and travel restraints. Therefore, many suppliers have halted or decreased production, impacting the demand from the oil and gas industry for nanocellulose market.