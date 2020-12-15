Conqueror Freight Network implements Shipco LCL rates in its TMS, FreightViewer

Including this new feature in FreightViewer is in the line of Conqueror’s commitment to approach a digital strategy, provide end-to-end logistics solutions and enable members to be on pair with main competitors. Being able to manage freight rates from external providers in FreightViewer, puts together the valuable information supplied by carriers with all the functionalities integrated in FreightViewer, achieving, in such way, the ability to manage freight in one single platform.

Being able to access to LCL rates directly through FreightViewer, calculating the profit margin and creating an accurate quotation for the customer, in just seconds, significantly improves customer service and efficiency. This advantage, inside an incredibly competitive market in which instancy has become essential, could mean- together with other factors- the difference between having the shipment or not. Mr. Morten Bach- Global Chief Commercial Officer at Shipco Transport- states: “Speed in quoting is essential in a market where the difference between one quote or the other has become minimum. This means that, in some cases, who quotes the faster will have the shipment. This is one of the reasons why it’s so important to develop tools such as FreightViewer”

The main idea under FreightViewer is to allow companies to combine the expertise of well stablished freight forwarders with the opportunities offered by digital tools, obtaining, as a result, an increasing efficiency and optimization of resources. As FreightViewer has been developed inside a logistics network with worldwide coverage, the potential of the platform is multiplied, enabling small-medium sized companies to become global and digital.

Antonio Torres, the President and Founder of Conqueror Freight Network, states: “This new feature implemented in FreightViewer is a significant step in our next stage of growth. The ability to manage global freight forwarding operations from a single platform will enable our members to reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and focus on improving customer experience”

The new feature presented to members during Conqueror’s first Virtual Meeting has had a very favourable response amongst members. This project is one of the various initiatives programmed from FreightViewer Department to speed up the digital capability of the software, offering members an exclusive and free state-of-art software to cope with the digital transformation in the logistics sector.