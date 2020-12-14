How To Choose The Perfect Washing Machine; Here is The Complete Buying Guide





Nowadays the technology is growing and becoming advance every year and therefore the washing machines also become advance in order to keep up with the changes and requirements of the customers. Due to this, there are several Washing Machine brands offering you different types of machines with many different features. The varieties available in the market are pretty enough to make any customer confuse, especially, if he/she is the first time buyer. Therefore, we are providing you with the buying guidelines with the help of which you can differentiate between these Washing machines Reviews and select the right one for you based on your preference.

Types of Washing Machines

Before moving further to the buying guide, you should know about the types of Washing Machines. There are mainly four types of washing machines and these are as follows:

Semi-Automatic Washing Machine: This type of washing machine is the cheapest option among others as most of the task has been performed by you manually. You are the one who has to fill and empty the water, move the clothes from the washing tub to drying tub, etc. However, it consumes less energy and you can add or remove the clothes whenever you like.

Fully Automatic Washing Machines: It is the type of Washing machine that comes with the latest technology and let you sit back and relax while the whole work is done by the machine. This type of machines consumes more energy and is expensive as well.

Top Load Washing Machines: In this type of machine, you have to feed the clothes from the top and require to bend over. It works effectively as it comes with the latest technology and connected to the continuous water supply. As it offers a little fewer wash programmes, this machine is less expensive than the Front Loader machine.

Front Load Washing Machines: Here, you have to feed clothes from the front and therefore, have to bend over to put the clothes inside the machine. It comes with maximum wash programmes and latest technology and yields higher laundry results.

Features To Consider Before Buying A Washing Machine

RPM: The spin cycle for drying is measured as Revolutions Per Minute (RPM) and the higher the RPM is, the faster it will rotate in order to remove water from clothes. It varies from 400 (least) to 1800 rpm (highest) and the most common is 1400 rpm.

Temperature Control: If your laundry a lot of different type of fabrics, then this feature is very essential for you. Usually, many washing machines come with three different temperature options for washing. The Cold option is for the delicate fabrics; the Warm option is for routine wash and the Hot option is to remove the hard stains from the clothes.

Time Delay: The buyers who like to customize their washing time, for those, Time Delay is the best feature. This feature helps in delay washing starting from 0 to 24 hours.

Wash Programs: If you want your laundry to done very quickly then the Quick Wash option is the best one for you. This feature varies from machine to machine, however, it can wash and dry clothes within 15 to 30 minutes. In addition to that, if you are looking for quality wash, go for Bubble Wash feature as it offers deep washing. Daily Wash, Pre-Soak, Woollens/Delicate, Cotton, Synthetics/Easy Care etc. are other common wash programs that should be considered while buying.

Washing Machine Capacity: For a small family of 3-4 members, 7Kg is the ideal size and for six-member 8Kg is enough. But for a big family, you will need 10Kg and more.

Washing machines have become a part of our daily life and it is one of the greatest inventions that have improved our way of living. As our lives are getting busier, the more beneficial we find this invention, and these washing machines have been very helpful since it was invented. We hope, this post will be beneficial for you while buying a washing machine.



