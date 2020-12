Hyster-Yale Group and Capacity Trucks enter partnership to jointly develop electric, hydrogen and au

Greenville, N.C. (Dec. 14, 2020) – Hyster-Yale Group and Capacity Trucks are joining forces to address growing demand for environmentally sustainable terminal tractor solutions in port, terminal and distribution center markets. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop electric and hydrogen-powered terminal tractors with automation-ready capabilities. Initial prototypes are targeted to be available in 2021 for market testing.

The collaboration leverages each company’s product expertise in the global material handling solutions market, bringing together Capacity’s robust terminal truck platform and Hyster-Yale Group’s vast experience in lift truck electric powertrain technology and hydrogen fuel cell technology developed by its subsidiary company, Nuvera. VDL Automated Vehicles, a subsidiary of VDL Groep BV, is designated as the preferred integration partner and supplier for automation.



“We are working closely with our customers to achieve their zero-emissions goals and responding to their needs with the most robust electric and hydrogen fuel cell solutions through this strategic partnership with Hyster-Yale,” says Ryan Rockafellow, Vice President and General Manager, Capacity Trucks. “Together our companies bring best-in-class capabilities to provide and help our customers adapt to a changing marketplace with advanced technology.”

The agreement includes exclusive manufacturing and supply provisions, with units branded separately as either Capacity® or Hyster® – one of Hyster-Yale Group’s industry-leading forklift truck brands with an established presence in port, rail terminal and distribution center environments. In addition to co-developing products, the partnership is also designed to capitalize on the companies’ combined sales, distribution and service capabilities through their existing dealer networks and corporate sales teams.

“Partnering with Capacity enables us to leverage our investment in electrification and automation solutions to better serve our customers as a more comprehensive resource,” says David Leblanc, Vice President, Strategy, Planning and Business Development, Hyster-Yale Group. “We look forward to putting our combined power to work.”

About Hyster-Yale Group

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,600 people world-wide.

About Capacity Trucks

Capacity began in 1974, and over the past 45+ years, they’ve set the standard in what customers look for in a durable and hardworking yard truck. Now a part of the REV Group family of specialty vehicles (NYSE: REVG), customers will find Capacity Trucks in the busiest ports, rail terminals, and warehouse/distribution centers throughout the world. Known for superb design, innovative engineering, durability, and a customer-focused culture, Capacity’s reputation for service has also grown with an ever-expanding network of dedicated dealers.