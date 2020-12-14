Fleet Advantage Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

FORT LAUDERDALE (December 14, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) today announced the company has been selected as a 2020 recipient of the Green Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine. This is the second year that Fleet Advantage received this award.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. Fleet Advantage was selected for its turn-key asset management solution and its proprietary ATLAAS software (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software), which allows for organizations in the supply chain to leverage data analytics to lower environmental impact and their TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

The transportation sector of the supply chain increasingly relies on new technologies to do more with less, improve efficiencies, and cut costs out of their operations. Fleet Advantage strives to help supply chain organizations with private fleets leverage data analytics, asset management and flexible financing to identify and act upon vehicle obsolescence and sustainably, drive down costs and increase productivity.

Fleet Advantage’s flexible finance program encourages continuous replacement of older equipment, ensuring technology improvements in fuel efficiencies, which reduce millions of metric tons of CO2 and NOx particulate matter. Fleet Advantage also promotes sustainability through optimizing vehicle specification to be more fuel efficient, and to align with the duty cycle as well as geographical locale.

“At Fleet Advantage, we commit ourselves to doing our part in sustainable and green supply chain strategies, reducing emissions by facilitating new equipment leases through our flexible financing program,” said Brian Holland, President and CFO at Fleet Advantage. “We are honored to be selected and recognized once again for our efforts to improve the supply chain on a continuous basis.”

“This year’s 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.”

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) program and serves America’s top corporate fleets. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida – Emerging Category award.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.