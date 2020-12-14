JoaThePlug aka Joa Enkin Becomes The Connection Between Celebs & Brands ﻿

Everyone wants to be an entrepreneur but few have the skillset of 17 year old Joa Enkin, also known as Joatheplug on Social Media.

He has worked with celebrities like Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, Lil Mosey, Polo G, Gunna and many more. He is known for connecting the most infamous giveaways on instagram.He is currently using his connections to build a celebrity marketing brand where he facilitates the world’s biggest influencers. He is utilizing giveaways which give his clients high return of followers and engagement.

He realized that being a talent broker was in high demand and learned he could make a great success out of his high profile connections alone. That is how celebrity giveaways came about, he saw an opportunity to connect celebs with giant brands in which brands pay for exposure and the chance to be seen by millions in a day.

Due to him being only 17 years old and his elite connections he is dominating the Online marketing space. As many celebrities start their careers relatively young , they grow up with Joa and form a bond . The bonds he has created are priceless. As a marketing expert he takes photos with his celebrity friends which has in turn helped his platforms and brought him a lot of attention as the photos are candid and depict his lifestyle and status.

His talents and skill set are unmatched as he paves the way for Gen Z to become multi-millionaires from their phones.

