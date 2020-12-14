Japanese Censored Porn: Does It Actually Exists?

Japan is a different country that is far way different from all other countries in the world. No matter you are talking about their eating habits, wear habits or their habits to entertain themselves, all these things in Japan are far way different from that you can find in the other parts of the world. One thing that is pretty much different from the rest of world is their way of watching and creating pornographic videos. Japanese pornographic videos are slightly different from what you are able to see in all other porn videos; this is because Japanese porn videos that are specially made for the people of Japan are blurred.

Yes, you read it right; they watch a video that is blurred; like what is the purpose of watching a porn video if that video is blur only? This might be the question in the mind of several people who are reading it, like what is the use of such porn when you are unable to see the parts where it works? Don’t be so curious; you will get the answer for each and every question that is going on in your mind when you read further.

What is Japanese censored porn?

Just like any other porn video that you watch daily Japanese censored porn is also the type of porn video where two or more people make a sexual relationship in front of a camera and get paid for it. You might be able to see the emotions in the video, but the point to note is that people are only acting or faking their emotions in front of the camera only because you can enjoy the video. Such type of porn is named as jav censored porn, which means Japanese Adult Video censored. It is not like these videos are only made for the people of Japan; each and every person who wants to watch these videos can enjoy them without wasting their time on any other porn video. But what makes Japanese videos different from others is that they blur the genitals of the people performing sexual activity.

Why do they blur?

The answer to the question of why do they blur the genitals of the actors lies with in the laws and rules of the Japan. It is a country that follows rules and laws of the nation very strictly. That is the reason that Japan is also known as the nation that is utmost disciplined in each and every task what they do. Considering the article 175 of the Japanese code of conduct, it is not at all allowed to display the private parts of someone in public. It doesn’t matter that you are showing the parts in the real or in the video; you will get i\equal punishment if you do so. Apart from the genitals or the private part showing the pubic hairs is also not allowed in japan. They do not feel right that someone should view the genitals and the pubic hair in a jav censored video.

Jav censored video was initially made for the people of japan only, but you know it very well that the internet does not come under the boundaries of the nation, and also the producers or the developer of the porn also do not want the industry to grow slow that is why jav censored is available for each and every person who watches porn. Yes, you read it right; the people who make adult videos in japan are part of as full proof industry that works systematically. Just like any other entertainment-related industry porn industry also has a set of producers, directors, camera person and all other actors and spot-boys on the set.

Evolution of the blur effect

The blur effect that you can see in the adult video that is made in Japan has a history of itself; when you go deep inside the history, you will find that earlier porn videos use to have big circles that use to blur the private parts of the person performing. But today, the circle is getting smaller and smaller, replaced from a mosaic effect. Moreover, you can also find a difference in the timing of the mosaic effect; earlier, the private parts or the pubic hairs were blurred right from the starting of the video, but today you can see a difference in that too. This is because the world has changed a lot, and the law also has allowed certain relaxation in it.

Today you can see the private parts of both the male and the female when they are nude in the video and are not indulged in proper sexual intercourse. Which means if the actors are nude and are just exploring the body without doing sexual intercourse, you will be able to view their genitals, but when they start the intercourse, you will see a mosaic effect on the place.

Do they make a single type of porn?

The answer to the above question is a big NO; as you read it earlier that the porn is a type of industry in Japan, which means they are doing the work for profit, and being an industry, it means that they have the permission from the government to make porn. Keeping all these points in mind, you can make a guess that Japan is not only making one category of porn.

They are actually targeting the whole world’s population who watches porn; that is why, apart from jav censored, they also create jav uncensored videos. As it is clear from the name itself that the uncensored videos do not have any type of mosaic effect of blurriness in the video.

The adult videos that are made by Japan are the most like one across the world as the Japanese make some content that can easily make the mood of the person viewing it. Asian men are mostly considered to be a little shy, but when you watch the jav censored or uncensored video, you will be able to see how wild a man can be on a bed.

By now, you might have got all the answers to your questions regarding JAV.