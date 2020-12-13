We watch him come start from the bottom now it’s all about Skip Dmv Imagez

Hailing from Washington, D.C., Sharrod Mariner started off as a fan like many other artists. His passion for music would see him follow in the footsteps of his idol as Mariner started composing and performing in the R&B genre, winning a follow-up and inspiring him to pursue his career. Oriented by the encouragement, Mariner took the stage name “Skip DMV” and began developing his reputation in the DMV and surrounding area.

Sharrod Mariner created a brand that shies away from tradition and embraces creativity by taking the market by storm with his revolutionary flair and ingenious ideas. He aims to use his endeavor to encourage the value of the recognition of quirks and of different features. Thus, he took out his excellent talents and came up with Imagez, his clothing line.

Imagez is a brand of clothing devoted to enriching people with the beauty of uniqueness and inspiring them to travel beyond the realms of their own limits. Imagez celebrates the beauty of people’s eccentricities and encourages them to use these peculiarities as a way to stand out from the rest, unlike most apparel firms that promote today’s most popular trends. To Sharrod Mariner, being special is nothing wrong. These quirks, as a matter of fact, were his sources of inspiration that drove him to accomplish his goals. Sharrod hopes that Imagez will inspire people to step out of their comfort zones, realising the beneficial benefits of enjoying one’s distinctive characteristics.

When celebrities continue to notice and feature the brand, the popularity of Imagez apparel brand is evident. Numerous well-known celebrities such as Young Scrap, Lakeyah, Christina Mallan, Young scrap, and Yungworld Juan have grabbed the brand’s attention. Today, his brand is fast making noise in the mainstream, with Skip DMV’s music and apparel taking on a whole fresh perspective.

We have the pleasure of Interviewing “imagez” CEO “Sharrod Mariner”.

Sibca; Where did you grow up?

Sharrod; I grew up in Washington DC then moved to Norfolk Virginia when I turned 18.

Sibca; How did you start doing music?

Sharrod; I started music by watching my older brother marquise record in the studio when he was 13 it grabbed my attention and I started doing talent shows and formed a group called DaFam which consists of all my brothers.

Sibca; Who inspires you?

Sharrod; My favorite rapper growing up was Lil Wayne, still is to be honest. I have others that inspired me like Jay -Z, Drake, Master P, Da Baby, and more.

Sibca; What is your favorite genre of music?

Sharrod; I actually like all genres of music, because I write music for a lot of people and wasn’t stuck in one category.

Sibca; What is your end game with music?

Sharrod; My end game would be to make a big name in the music industry.

Sibca; If you could collab with anyone who would it be and why?

Sharrod; Lil Wayne, because he’s a legend and always be my favorite rapper.

Sibca; How did you get your big break?

Sharrod; I started doing music working in great music legend Timberland studio working with artists and ghostwriting for known artists in the industry. I had music of my own that grabbed the attention of big names once I started my clothing brand it took everything to the next level

