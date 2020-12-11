Speech Analytics Market – Global Market Database

Originally referred to as audio-mining, in which audio files were translated to text to make searches of particular terms or keywords, speech analytics now includes in-depth phonetic-based searches with the potential to identify certain feelings conveyed on a phone call as well as patterns within a call, including hold times, silent gaps, or caller-talking agents. Call centers can provide improved consumer interactions through emerging technology, including real-time speech analytics, emotional analytics, and Artificial intelligence. According to a survey, an impressive 72% of organizations agree that speech analytics would lead to enhanced consumer service, 68% consider it a cost-saving tool, 52% believe that the implementation of speech analytics would contribute to an improvement in sales.

The majority of consumers equate silence with an agent's negligence. A major insurance corporation noticed that about 74% of silence periods were indeed correlated with a lack of information. Through a Speech Analytics system, they ran every dialogue, giving them a good understanding of which agents had the lengthiest silence periods. They followed-up by continuing to examine right before the silence time what had been said. By doing so, they learned unique problems for which more training was required by their operator. According to the problems outlined, specified training increased efficiency by more than 20%. Also, consumers became more appreciative of the service.

In a case, study cited by an industry consulting group, one company in the United States said it might analyze the variations of high and low speech rates in design and implementation to determine various emotional factors by listening to simply 10 seconds of an individual communicating.

The North American speech analytics market was valued at USD 614.1 million in 2019. The increase in the number of United states contact center seat credits for the rise in the value of speech analytics. Between April 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019, the United States call center sector gained 20,499 jobs after the previous quarter's gain of 7,965 new jobs, according to jobs4america. New deployment areas, increased demand for cloud analytics and risk management tools, and the need for real-time and analytical capabilities are other factors for North America's rise in speech analytics. The heart of the adoption curve in the United States is also a rising focus on customer service.

Nexidia a one of the leading American Software Company scans and analyses the original captured audio and introduced Forensic Search with its Enterprise Speech Intelligence (ESI) 6.0 update, a functionality that enables end-users to easily ad-hoc search for large audio sets. Nexidia is not strategically allied with any of the quality control players but can integrate with vendors such as etalk, Good Systems, Witness, and Verint, and indigenous devices with a range of recording devices. Utopy is another organization in the United States that explicitly analyses speech data and can connect phrases in the spoken sense to determine the precise meaning. The organization can monitor calls and classify activities through its SpeechMiner suite; provide stats on agent success and customer satisfaction and allow users to create unique business events or categories. Utopy deals with Envision Telephony, a quality control service, but can combine with recording devices from other recording suppliers.