Alpega Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

MINNEAPOLIS – December 10, 2020 – Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain, has selected Alpega, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS), as a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

“This year’s 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.”

“We are honored to be chosen as a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award,” said Mark Mc Arthur, Managing Director of Alpega North America. “It acknowledges our efforts to provide customers with the right transportation technologies they need to bring efficiency to their logistics operations and achieve their sustainability goals.”

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.sdcexec.com.

About Alpega

Alpega is a global provider of cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS). Alpega enables shippers, their customers, logistics service providers and carriers the ability to collaboratively manage end-2-end transportation activities for increased visibility, optimized capacity, reduced freight spend and lower carbon footprint. By streamlining transportation sourcing, planning, execution, settlement and analytics, Alpega solutions transform local and global supply chains into collaborative ecosystems - bringing transparency and efficiency to all trading partners involved. Alpega’s 200,000+ user community are present in 80 countries worldwide.