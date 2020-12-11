Russian Couple Anna & Konstantin Become The Greatest Tattoo Artists in Los Angeles

While many flocks to the City of Angels for the idyllic weather, world-class dining, beaches, and a chance to rub shoulders with the Hollywood elite, there is an increasing number of people who visit Los Angeles for what can only be described as “tattoo tourism.”

Hello Anna & Konstantin.

When did you know you wanted to be an artist?

Ann:

As soon as I took the tattoo machine in hand. This process inspired me so much that I realized there was no turning back)

Konstantin :

It was a long time ago when I was still studying at a military school. I got some tattoos there and soon it became my permanent job.

How old were you when you got your first tattoo?

Ann: 20 years old

Konstantin: I was 20 as well

What’s your number one goal in life and business?

Konstantin:

Our styles are new. This is a completely different technique for applying a tattoo, because we work in two styles at once “Black and gray”and “Dotwork”, combine these styles . We also draw most of the work from the head, this is called «freehand».

Our goal is to promote our own ideas and a new perspective on the tattoo industry.

Ann:

we are also constantly experimenting with the design, looking for new locations on the body to move away from the usual vision of the tattoo.

Who was your favorite celebrity client to do a tattoo for? How was that experience?

Konstantin: my favorite celebrity is the Russian actress Valeria Dmitreva, a very charismatic person leaves a pleasant impression.

Ann: my favorite blogger whom I followed on Instagram for a long time Vikki Fox, she is a very strong woman

What would you change or have done differently?

Ann: I think nothing, it made us who we are now.

Konstantin: I agree with Ann, we try to set the right priorities in life.

