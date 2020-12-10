Fleet Advantage’s Matthew Wiedmeyer Receives VMRS Certification

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (December 10, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and life cycle cost management (LCCM)

today announced that Matthew Wiedmeyer, Director of Fleet Services, earned the VMRS Specialist Certification from the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC). Less than 300 individuals hold a VMRS Certification in the United States, and those who are certified must exhibit an exemplary knowledge of VMRS standards and reporting.

Wiedmeyer has over ten years of experience in the transportation industry, specializing in mechanical and operational fleet management. Wiedmeyer previously worked in third-party maintenance where he oversaw five locations for a major grocer. He has established valuable communication and best practices between transportation departments and management, which was essential to meeting Fleet Advantage’s clients’ needs. Wiedmeyer is versed in managing maintenance budgets while reducing unnecessary and obsolete parts inventory for clients. He currently works with customers to help develop the best possible practices suited for their maintenance program and individual locations utilizing analytics resources such as ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software).

“Fleet Advantage continues to differentiate itself through ongoing educational initiatives and accreditations that expand the knowledge base of our professional team internally,” said Jim Griffin, COO & CTO at Fleet Advantage. “Matthew has demonstrated his commitment to refining his craft through achieving the VMRS Certification status, and we’re excited to have yet another certified professional on our team.”

Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS) are the industry standard coding convention for tracking equipment and maintenance information and costs. VMRS concepts have been around for more than 40 years, but industry wide adoption has been slow. With the advancement of technology and access to data, VMRS has quickly gained more traction over the last few years and is now a key focus for many in the trucking industry.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) program and serves America’s top corporate fleets. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida – Emerging Category award.