TERESA FINLEY JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

GLEN MILLS, PA –December 9, 2020 – Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), announced today that Teresa M. Finley has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Finley brings over 30 years of distinct experience as a CFO for multiple global businesses, most recently as CMO & Business Services Officer, a member of the Executive Leadership Team at UPS. Levering this expertise, she offers a deep understanding of how finance, marketing and revenue development intersect in the transportation and logistics industry.

CEO Gordon Branov said, “We are pleased to have Teresa join our Board of Directors and believe she brings a valuable and diverse perspective from her financial experience and vast knowledge of our industry that will benefit Pilot as we continue to grow and expand in the market.”

Ms. Finley said, “As a leading provider of transportation and logistics services, Pilot has a proven record of delivering superior customer experiences and customized solutions for global freight, business-to-business and business-to-consumer home delivery. I am energized to be working with the Pilot Board, the Pilot team, and the team at ATL Partners to execute on our goals of excellent customer service and continued growth.”

Ms. Finley’s impressive career spans three decades serving in a wide-ranging set of executive roles in the logistics and transportation industry. She is the retired Chief Marketing & Business Services Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team for UPS, a global package delivery company and leading provider of specialized transportation logistics services. As CMO of UPS, she was responsible for the advancement of global marketing capabilities, including priority growth strategies, product innovation, pricing, communications and brand management. During her more than 30 years of experience with UPS, her prior roles included CFO for multiple global businesses, Corporate Controller, Treasurer & Vice President of Finance, and Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Finley currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, where she provides transportation and logistics expertise. She is a member of the Board of Directors of TriMas, a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets.

