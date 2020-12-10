Ontruck Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

The Green Supply Chain Award recognises companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.



“This year’s 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size, and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.”



Since launching in 2016, Ontruck has transformed traditional approaches to logistics by using machine learning and process automation to power the most efficient and socially responsible platform for road transport.







“We are thrilled to receive the Green Supply Chain Award in recognition of our vision and dedication to driving a step-change in efficiency across the €600 billion trucking industry in Europe,” says Iñigo Juantegui, CEO and co-founder of Ontruck, “ Our technology is helping to lower the millions of tons of carbon emissions that are generated by trucks driving empty each year, ultimately building a new future for logistics that is efficient, transparent and sustainable”.



The startup’s sustainable approach to road transport has enabled carriers to reduce time-driven empty from 40% to 22% and has prevented 1.4 million kgs of C02 from entering the atmosphere. This latest accolade from Supply and Demand Chain Executive consolidates Ontruck’s position as a key partner for European companies in achieving their environmental goals and a leader in enabling a sustainable future of European logistics.



Ontruck’s green solutions for road transport are trusted by some of the largest organisations in Europe, with partnerships including Auchan, Pepsico, P&G, Codorniu, GBFoods, CHEP, and Decathlon.