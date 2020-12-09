Reggie Baybee Goes Viral on Instagram

ReggieBaybee's fan merchandise line 'On My Kids Clothes,' which is set to begin pre-sales by the end of November 2020, is actually operating by ReggieBaybee.

The influencer of social media is also actively working with producers to debut his reality TV show along with a few ReggieBaybee movies that are scheduled to be launched by the summer of 2021. Be sure to stay on the lookout for this rising star and his new endeavors.

As ReggieBaybee grew over 1 million followers, he was able to collaborate with popular people like Trippie Redd, Iman Shumpert, YK Osiris, K Camp and many others since his social media influence has effectively improved. In order to take into account the club's performances, appearances in popular music videos and podcast interviews, ReggieBaybee has now moved into a strategic tax bracket, to become one of the most uprising social media influencers.

His goal is to impact as many people in the world that he can while staying true to who he’s offline. he also working on stepping outside of his comfort zone to show his fans more of his acting skills and not just the humorous side of him. Reggie Baybee never expected to be as big as he’s now, but he can only elevate from here.

A video of his youngest siblings fireworks on him as he was sleeping was the video that made him viral. The video ended in a matter of hours on all major platforms. Many celebrities shared the viral video.

He's been working with brands like Dough Life, Ghetto TV, Designer Junkie, and others. Not to mention that the above-mentioned labels are all Black-owned corporations and he is an enormous supporter of Black-owned organizations. He is still in the process of operating in the near term with other bigger brands.

He is most inspired by being a black guy from the hood who makes it out. Growing up, he never really had a role model, and seeing people look up to him now as motivation gives him the courage to go harder every day. His daughter inspires him most importantly that only he can make her childhood and infancy better than he did.

Know more about him;

|Instagram; @reggiebaybee2