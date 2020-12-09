Consolidated Chassis Management Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Exec. Green Supply Chain Award

Budd Lake, NJ, December 9, 2020—Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain, has selected Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) as a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020.

“In addition to our interoperable gray pool being the most sustainable, environmentally friendly chassis provisioning model available in the United States today, we are also committed to developing asset management and maintenance and repair technologies designed to optimize efficiencies and reduce carbon footprint,” said Mike Wilson, CEO, CCM. “At CCM, we believe it is the combination of the right people and the right technology that enable our services, including our interoperable gray pool, to provide sustainable, eco-friendly solutions.”

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.



“This year’s 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.”



