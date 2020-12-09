Why JavaScript is So Valuable for App Development

The software and the technology industry are constantly evolving and taking a shape of something new every day. One of the most current trends in technology is the development of applications. These applications require different coding languages in order to become highly responsive applications. Some of the most used coding languages that are popular among the application developers are as follow:



JavaScript



Kotlin



C++



Python



JavaScript has made its presence in almost 3 billion devices and its new frameworks have come very popularly among the developers. There are a lot of individuals who still don’t understand the reason for Java Script being used in app development when it is not even appraised as the first language in the world of coding. However, they have missed out on some real happening events that have made Java Script so valuable for app development despite when there were other good options available.

What is JavaScript and What Is It Used For?

Java Script is one of the programming languages for web development. Addition of something extraordinary or basically any webpage with more than just a still structure like 2D or 3D graphics, scrolling animations or appearance of interactive maps, shows the involvement of Java Script.

Java Script is a client-side and server-side programming language which helps the developer to do web application development and create dynamic animations. It allows the programmers to build large- scale web application easily as the whole process of developing it becomes simpler.

Unlike HTML and CSSs languages that give web pages a proper structure, Java Script makes them more engaging and interactive in simpler words, it adds behaviour to the web pages. Just as important it is to write a Content Writing Service the product, in the same way, it is important to make the web page and app look pleasant if the business intends to sell anything.

Why JavaScript is Valuable for App Development?





Supports the Creation of the dynamics





Because the Java Script enables the programmers to execute complex methods, it provides support in the creation of the dynamics. A pop-up box that appears asking the website viewer to click on either one of the options like ok or cancel, is the production of Java Script.





Alter HTML and CSS





Through Java Script the style of HTML elements can be changed. It has the ability to manipulate both the HTML and CSS in the way it wants. It can interact with style sheets and allows to write or omit programs that change a document’s style dynamically. From validating, manipulating HTML styles to calculating the CSS data, JavaScript has the ability to do it all.





Fast and Systematic Development





With the help of JavaScript’s fast and systematic developing frameworks, it assists the developers to create hybrid applications for platforms like IOS and Android. Moreover, it works as adding an addition to the pages by presenting effective graphics, verifying data, producing cookies etc. It has powerful features that include strong memory management, top-notch performance and high security.





Execution of Complex Methods





By having an access to the JavaScript library, developers can create DOM shadow which decreases the complexity of app composition. In addition to that, JavaScript also makes the execution of complex methods easier. Meteor is the platform to build mobile and web apps by using a JavaScript codebase.





An Offline Support





Another reason why JavaScript is considered so valuable for app development is that with JavaScript development, apps will be responsive and can be used even when there will be no internet connection. It has a user interface which can run with or without an internet connection and appears to be identical to the native app.

Is That All?

There are multiple benefits of JavaScript because of which it is so valuable for app development even when it is not considered as the primary language for app development. The times are constantly evolving and things need to be done quicker than how they are happening today.

If more mobile, offline working apps have to be targeted, it is important to consider JavaScript development. In the coming time, it is going to become even more developers- likely than it is right now.