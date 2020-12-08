ZealousWeb Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Successful Completion Of 25 ReactNative Projects!

ReactNative is a result of a hackathon held by Facebook to find a better framework within Javascript to solve the slowing down in data transfer. Today, 42% of software developers opt for React Native when it comes to application development. 3/4th of mobile developers think of React Native as a fast cross-platform technology.

ZealousWeb has been working on Web and Mobile development projects for 17 years and has grown its expertise by the year. Just as React Native revolutionized the mobile development industry, ZealousWeb aims to revolutionize the IT arena with its cutting-edge solutions and resources. The company claims that by hiring React Native developers from ZealousWeb, they will unlock new and robust vistas for their business.

Here is what the pragmatic COO, Keyur Dave, has to say about this accomplishment - "With a 96.7% client satisfaction rate, our team works for each of our projects with the same level of diligence and hard work. We're proud to reach this benchmark as a team, but we knew we'd reach this with our strategic approach."

Apart from cross-platform development, ZealousWeb offers an array of Digital Marketing solutions, web and mobile app development solutions, eCommerce solutions, and a lot more to suit your business requirement. For 17 years, ZealousWeb has honed its skills and upgraded itself to as a team to provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

You can visit ZealousWeb's website to check out their portfolios.

