Navis Announces Updates to Master Terminal, EnhancesWeb Portal to Improve Customer Experience

Oakland, CA — December 8, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced the addition of new features to Master Terminal Web Portal, a real-time window that provides customers with access into terminal’s operations. Master Terminal Web Portal empowers customers and enables them to track cargo, create appointments,and run reports, giving them the information they want, when they need it.



Web Portal gives Navis customers, and their customers, access to Master Terminal via a web browser and provides users with the ability to operate certain terminal functionalities at any given time. New features allow any stakeholder at the terminal to access information with ease and without the need for terminal staff to facilitate. Customers can set up an automated email service to document and notify them of cargo events, allowing them to make faster movement decisions in real-time from the browser. With newly added capabilities, Web Portal now allows terminals’ customers to create appointments through a self-service user interface and with the ability for customers to see the information for themselves, eliminating overhead costs from fielding cargo related questions.



“With terminal workers constantly on the move and working from home in response to the pandemic, the Master Terminal Web Portal allows users to check-in on cargo movements from a computer or mobile device,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis. “As we face new challenges in the workforce and the industry, it is important to meet them head-on with innovation that streamlines operations.”



With Web Portal, administrators can configure which functions are visible to each user, allowing terminals to determine what information is available and to who. Additionally, external users will only have direct access to the content and data they are authorized to view.



For additional information on the Master Terminal Web Portal, please visit: https://www.navis.com/masterterminal.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

###