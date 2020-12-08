Data Protection & Recovery Solution Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, High Demand, Forecast 2023

Market Overview

In today's information driven business environment, data must be available and easily accessible anytime, anywhere. Adoption of data protection and recovery solutions is critical as availability demands increase and business-critical information residing in databases grows exponentially. For example, HPE StoreOnce, a data protection backup appliance solution, a plug-in for Oracle RMAN, gives Oracle DBAs direct control over backup and recovery of applications.

This allows you to use the familiar RMAN interface and utilities to create your own application specific data protection strategy tailored to your organization's needs. This increases the productivity of Oracle administrators and frees up valuable time for backup administrators to focus on strategic initiatives.

Key Players

Some of the key players of data protection and recovery market include IBM (U.S), Oracle (U.S), Hewlett Packard (U.S), Veeam Software (U.S), Commvault (U.S), McAfee (U.S), Symantec (U.S), CA Technologies (U.S), Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland), NetApp (U.S).

Market Segmentation

Data Protection And Recovery Solution Market By Component

• Solution

• Services

Data Protection And Recovery Solution Market By Services

• Professional Service

• Managed Services

Data Protection And Recovery Solution Market By Deployment

• On-Premise

• On Cloud

Regional Insights

The global market of Data Protection And Recovery Solutions Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The geographic analysis of the Data Protection And Recovery Solutions market is covered in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. And the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the data protection and recovery solutions market due to the increasing frequency of cyber attacks and the need to protect data. In addition, the data protection and recovery market is growing as government initiatives to increase the security of customer information are increasing. For example, the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC) is a federal consumer protection law that prohibits unfair or deceptive practices.

