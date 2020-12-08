The expanding population amongst nations has been one of the factors that have increased the growth in crop production exponentially. As the production value increases, so does the requirement for a mode of transportation that could potentially cater to consumer demand. The increased crop losses and degradation in terms of product value necessitates the requirement for technologies that could boost the subsidy driven growth.

Agrilogistics in India also includes the cold chain infrastructure, optimization in terms of high efficiency and low cost associated with cold-chain solutions have also been explored by logistical services. For instance, in the state of Tamil Nadu, India, lightly damp bricks were used to construct a zero cost cooling system.

Agrilogistics in India helps attain the sustainable goals associated with agriculture, i.e. reduction of hunger and consequent increase in food security. The Indian government has also launched programs like Kisan Rail to facilitate smooth transportation associated with perishable agricultural products. The crop-based commodities procured from farmers would be transported at cheaper rates via this policy. Additionally, the farmers can book their consignments on this train without any lower limit on the size of the order.

The incorporation of electronic trading forums is also anticipated to enable enhanced connectivity across the value chain. The introduction of the Kisan Rath Mobile application allows farmers and traders across India to connect directly with transporters. The application consists of individual transporters and leading transport aggregators. The software would eliminate the adverse roles of the middlemen. This would in turn generate more opportunities for the farmers and increase their returns in terms of income. Therefore, the bargaining power of the farmers would increase within the supply chain.

The growth dynamics associated with the regional agrilogistics can be studied using market research platforms. The market research tool studies market data across various verticals and different industries. The platform can also be used by logistical service providers to identify potential suppliers and buyers.

Another important aspect of agrilogistics is the transportation model. The mode of transportation for agrilogistics employed over a global scale differs with the region of choice. Containers play an integral role in the road-based transportation segment. Countries like Indian make use of Refer trucks which have high tensile strength as well as density associated with the material. This is primarily because of the type of road traffic encountered by the vehicle. Developed countries like the U.S make use of GRP containers in order to support their logistical demands. The Multimodel logistical solutions within India are still being worked upon. The inception of cross over ports through the culmination of programs like Krishi Udaan is expected to drive the growth in agribusiness within this nation. Unrecognized models like road ethylene modification are also being incorporated by logistical services.

