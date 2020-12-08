Intelligent Process Automation Market Size, Share, Increasing Growth, Forecast 2024

Market Overview

The global intelligent process automation market is projected to reach $1.42 trillion by 2024 with a CAGR of 11.91% over the forecast period. The report's Market Research Future (MRFR) includes segmentation and drivers to give you a better glimpse of the market over the coming years. Intelligent process automation technology has evolved rapidly over the past decade. Intelligent process automation is rapidly being adopted by organizations by automating tasks and decisions to improve business processes and make IT operations more efficient.

Key Players

The key players of the global intelligent process automation market are UiPath, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Dell EMC Corp. (US), Blue Prism Group (UK), IBM Corporation (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), WorkFusion (US), Accelirate, Inc. (US), KOFAX INC. (US) and Pegasystems Inc. (US), Open Text Corp. (Canada), among others. They compete in terms of solutions offered, efficiency, reliability, affordability, and advancements in technology.

Market Segmentation

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, by Data Type

• Structured

• Unstructured

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, by Deployment

• On-Premise

• Colud

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural-Language Processing

• Cognitive Technology

Regional Insights

The global intelligent process automation market by region has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and other regions. North America is expected to dominate the global intelligent process automation market during the forecast period with the infrastructure for advanced technology research and development in rapidly developing regions. As a result, most of the major players in the market are constantly bringing innovative products to market to meet growing demand.

