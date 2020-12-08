Flash Memory Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Advanced technology has made features such as high data rates, low power consumption, portability, heat generation and reduced lifetime the most essential components to plan for expansion in key relevant markets. The result is flash memory that has a significant impact on the growing use of computers and mobile phones and creates a sustainable demand for itself. These devices, adequately supported by semiconductor technology, are now replacing traditional hard disks at significant speeds. The global flash memory market is predicting growth during the forecast period (2016-2027), driven by an outstanding CAGR as the horizon for digital devices continues to expand, as revealed in a report released by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of flash memory are- Samsung (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Intel (U.S.), SanDisk (U.S.), IM Flash (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc., (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), SK Hynix (South Korea), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Qimonda (Germany) among others.

Regional Insight

The geographic analysis of the market spans Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions.

The fast-growing market has guaranteed APAC's dominance in the global market. China and India are showing significant participation in the market expansion by significantly increasing demand for parts. While China is the regional leader, Japan is following.

North America holds the second best record after Europe. Both of these regions are on the rise in the high-end smartphone and notebook markets, with the flash memory market first.

