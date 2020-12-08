3D Display Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, Forecast 2023

Market Overview

According to the research study Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market 2020 is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period, which is expected to increase exponentially from USD 5484 billion in 2017 to USD 15.61 billion in 2023, ensuring significant market value. Healthy 18.4% CAGR over the review period.

Key Players

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Coretec Group, Inc. (US), LG Corporation (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Innolux Corporation (Taiwan),among others.

Market Segmentation

Global 3D Display Market, By Technology

• Light Emitting Diode

• Organic LED

• Digital Light Processing

• Plasma Display Panel

Global 3D Display Market, By Application

• TV

• Smartphone & Tablet

• Monitor

• Other

Regional Insights

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the 3D display industry market. China, Japan, India and Korea dominate the Asia Pacific 3D display market, and the 3D display market has spread with the presence of Tier 1 players such as Sony Corporation and LG Corporation, as well as better infrastructure to support emerging technologies. The Asia Pacific region can hold the largest market share with the highest smartphone and tablet adoption and usage rates.

Increasing consumer electronics consumption can be of great help to the 3D display market. And by breaking the industry's existing practices, the advertising and broadcast industry is increasingly embracing technology to reach a larger audience. Europe can also enjoy tremendous growth through excellent infrastructure.

