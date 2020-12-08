How Does the Oil Casing Pipe Have Better Anti-corrosion Effect?

Sulfides in petroleum cause petroleum corrosion. This corrosion phenomenon is mainly caused by impurities in petroleum products. The main component of these impurities is sulfide. Experts in inorganic anticorrosive coatings pointed out that sulfide can chemically react with water in petroleum, leading to the production of a large amount of hydrogen sulfide in petroleum. Hydrogen sulfide is reductive and acidic, causing serious corrosion to petroleum equipment. In addition, there are a lot of chemical impurities in petroleum, and these impurities also cause corrosion of petroleum equipment to a large extent.

In order to prevent the corrosion of petroleum, efficient anti-corrosion coatings should be used. For example, anti-corrosion coatings with environmental protection and acid-resistant properties and anti-corrosion coatings with inorganic polymer properties, etc., these inorganic anti-corrosion can play a role in the corrosive impurities and acidic substances in petroleum, and to a large extent, play a role in the corrosion of petroleum. Good control effect. The first is an anticorrosive coating with environmentally friendly and acid resistant properties. The main anticorrosive principle of this inorganic anticorrosive coating is to reduce acidic organic substances or acidic compounds such as organic acids, hydrochloric acid and hydrogen sulfide that can cause corrosion to petroleum in petroleum crude oil. The second is the anticorrosive coating of inorganic polymer nature. The principle of this kind of coating can prevent oil from preventing and controlling the dispersed metals and metal oxides in oil to achieve the purpose of anticorrosion.