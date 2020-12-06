Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

J-Liu New Jersey Musical Native

December 6, 2020
In an online interview, the New Jersey Artist J-Liu stated his love for music started in church as a result molding him to become a drummer for the church services. He also stated how he and other member of his team recorded their first few songs in that same church.

In an online Q&A, J-Liu was asked what else he does behind the scenes to further his career & he revealed that he was also the camera man for all the video blogs & music videos on the PGKD Records youtube page. “If I didn’t do it, It wouldn’t get done”, he stated. As of today, there’s currently over 90 videos on the youtube channel with the earliest video releasing in December 2011.

J-Liu’s has been making noise in the tri-state for some time now. He is also most known for being the artist on both smash records “PGKD - Mind Ya Business Featuring Fatboy” & “That hoe ain’t mine” with Dj Wallah

J-Liu has made his mark in the industry for some time now. He has been on the same stage performing with many popular acts such as G herbo, Young Ma, Redman & More!

J-Liu has independently released 6 albums which are all currently on all streaming platforms, the latest being “Consequence”.

As of resent, J-Liu has released “Money on it” which features the late Fred The Godson who sadly died just three days after the song was released & “Zoe’d”, both on all streaming platforms.

The hip-hop native J-Liu released his latest music video titled “Let’s play a Game pt.4” where the jersey artist raps about his experience dealing with domestic violence.

https://youtu.be/hO5x9dgvC_I

Definitely an artist to keep an eye out for! I’m excited to see what else is in store in the future.

https://www.instagram.com/jliu00/?hl=en
