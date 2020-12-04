Biometrics in Government Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Emerging Demand, Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Global biometrics in the government market is expected to reach USD 16252.2 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.09% over the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR) includes segmentation and drivers in the report to help you better understand the future market. There have been rapid advances in the field of biometrics over the past decade.

The use of biometrics has been widely adopted by governments, especially to support law and enforcement agencies. Biometric solutions adopted by the government mainly include Automatic Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) for processing, storing and retrieving criminal records. In addition, biometric solutions are beginning to be utilized by border control agencies, e-passports and e-visa services.

Key Players

The key players of global biometrics in government market are Gemalto NV (Netherlands), HID Global Corporation (US), Aware Inc (US), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), NEC Corporation (Japan), Jenetric GmbH (Germany), Innovatrics (Slovakia), IDEMIA (France), and id3 Technologies (France), among others.

For More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biometrics-government-market-8035

Market Segmentation

Biometrics in Government Market, by Type

• Overview

• Fingerprint Identification

• DNA Analysis

• Iris Recognition

• Face Recognition

• Voice Recognition

Biometrics in Government Market, by Application

• Overview

• Border Control

• Public Safety

• E-Passport

• Voter Registration

• Latent Fingerprint Matching

• National ID

• E-Visas

• Healthcare And Welfare

Regional Insights

The global biometrics of the government market by region has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. As biometric adoption in North American countries is remarkably high and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Defense (DoD) are increasingly integrated, North America is expected to dominate biometrics in the government market over the forecast period. Various biometric technologies for immigration and border management, law enforcement, information and counter-terrorism, access control and credentials

Company name: Market Research Future

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com