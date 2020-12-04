Magnetoresistance Sensor Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Industry Growth, Forecast 2025

Market Overview

The global magnetoresistive sensor market is expected to grow from $21.9 million in 2018 to $3,149.5 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

The various advantages of magnetoresistive sensors, including economics, temperature stability and robustness, are increasingly being applied in a variety of fields such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and biotechnology. This sensor was previously used in magnetic hard disk drives. However, they find important applications in the consumer and automotive sectors for sensing current, position, speed and angle along with the earth's magnetic field in compass applications.

Key Players

The major players dominating the magnetoresistance sensor Market are AMS (Austria), Murata (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Asahi Kasei Micro Devices Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductor N.V.(Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Memsic Inc.(US), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).

Market Segmentation

Global Magnetoresistance Sensor Market, By Type

• Giant Magnetoresistance Sensor

• Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Sensor

• Tunnel Magnetoresistance Sensor

• Thin-Film Magnetoresistance Sensor

• Other

Global Magnetoresistance Sensor Market, By Application

• Magnetic Field Measurement

• Biomolecular Detection

• Thin-Film Solar Cells

• Magnetic Storage

• Transistors

• Three-Dimensional Measurement

• Other

Regional Insight

North America occupies the largest share of the magnetoresistive sensor market due to the high adoption rate of these sensors in automotive applications. Due to the increase in the number of cars and the development of connected cars, magnetoresistive sensors are widely adopted in this area. Car manufacturers are increasingly implementing small magnetic sensing devices in their cars to provide improved communication capabilities, which are expected to further increase the demand for these sensors over the forecast period.

In addition, high adoption of consumer electronics such as smart watches and smart wearables in the region is expected to boost the growth of the market due to increased medical awareness and disposable income.

