Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality markets are capturing amazing trends that ensure a huge leap in valuation over the next few years. Penetrating industries such as healthcare and life sciences, education and gaming is based on a demand for improved experience. Many market tycoons are using it to promote their products by installing augmented reality and virtual reality modes on their systems. This penetration of the augmented and virtual reality markets predicts a market value of USD 767.67 billion by 2018-2025).

Key Players:

Prominent players making a mark in the augmented reality and virtual reality market are Sony Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Zapper Limited (U.S.), awe.org Pty Ltd. (Australia), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Virtalis Limited (U.K.), Blippar.com (U.K.), EON Reality Inc. (U.S.), DAQRI LLC (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Augmented Pixels Inc. (U.S.), Terminal Eleven (SkyView), Samsung Group (South Korea), and HP Inc. (U.S.). Strategies employed often involve mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and other methods. These tactical moves ensure individual company’s growth and market’s expansion.

For More Information@https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/augmented-reality-virtual-reality-market-6884

Market Segmentation:

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, by Technology:

• Augmented Reality

o Marker-based (Passive Marker, Active Marker)

o Markerless (Model-based, Image Processing-based)

o Anchor-based

• Virtual Reality

o Nonimmersive

o Semi- and Fully Immersive

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Components

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others (Computer/video generator and combiner)

• Software

o Software Development Kits

o Cloud-Based Services

o AR Software Functions

o VR Content Creation

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, by Device Type:

• Augmented Reality

• Head-mounted Displays

• Head-up Displays

• Virtual Reality

• Head-mounted Displays

• Gesture-tracking Devices

• Projectors and Display Walls

Regional Insights:

The U.S. is currently a leader with an estimated market value of 78.3%, with the fastest annual growth rate for the forecast period, expected to reach USD 37.9 billion by 2025, with several market giants competing to get ahead in the region. In the process, it ensures market growth. Also, in terms of technology, regional dominance and the proliferation of connected sectors have allowed the market to expand even further than the rest of the market.

Company name: Market Research Future

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com