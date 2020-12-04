Advanced Analytics Market Size, Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Growth, Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The advanced analytics market is not only growing, but also accelerating. Growing enterprise data is one of the key drivers driving the growth of the global advanced analytics market. Advanced analytics refers to a broad category of inquiries that can be used to drive change and improve business processes. Advanced analysis involves the use of mathematical operations to interpret data. It helps you make predictions, generate referrals, and discover deeper insights.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global advanced analytics market are SAS Institute (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), KNIME AG (Switzerland), Statsoft, Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) and Fico (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis Of Banking and Financial Services:

• Regulatory Reforms

• Customer Profitability

• Operational Efficiency

• Risk Management

• Credit Risk Analysis

• Fraud Detection and management

• Budgeting and Planning

• Process Optimization

On the basis Of Applications Telecom and IT Services:

• Targeting offer and campaign management

• Cell Site Optimization

• Revenue Assurance

• Customer Profitability Analysis

• Network Dynamics

• Congestion Control and Social Network Analysis

On the basis of Healthcare:

• Predictive Modeling

• Financial Performance and Monitoring

• Fraud Detection and Management

On the basis of Government and Defense:

• Fraud detection and management

• Defense Health

• Scenario Planning

On the basis of Transportation and Logistics:

• Inventory Optimization

• Supply Chain Planning

• Sales and Operational Planning

• Quality Lifecycle Management

On the basis of Consumer Goods and Retail:

• Price Optimization

• Customer Insight

• Planning and Organization

• Merchandize Planning

• Size Optimization

Insights and Tools:

The Advanced Analytics Market various insights of the study are based on the elaborate cycle of primary and secondary studies in which analysts participate in the research process.This study provides estimates and forecasts, as well as a neat assessment of these numbers for market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research frameworks with qualitative consulting for business owners, CXOs, policy makers and investors. Insight will also help customers overcome their fears.

