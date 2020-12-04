Voice Assistant Market Trends, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, By Type, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

Compared to other regions, the voice assistant market in North America is showing significant growth over the forecast period and is expected to maintain the largest market share. The US and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the voice assistant market. This is due to the presence of a large number of existing core players and the growing popularity of voice-first technology in the region. In addition to this, the region has a well-established infrastructure that is expected to ultimately increase the penetration of devices providing high-speed connectivity and become a major factor in the growth of the voice assistant market.

Key Players:

ommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Nexans S.A. (France), Panduit Corp. (U.S.), Legrand (France), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Belden, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), The Siemon Company (U.S.). are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Voice Assistant Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

• Speech Recognition

• Speech Recognition System

• Speaker Dependent Systems

• Speaker Independent Systems

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Text-to-Speech Recognition

• Voice Recognition

Segmentation by Application:

• Messenger Bots

• Websites

• Contact Centers

Segmentation by End User:

• Individual Users

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Regional Insights:

The global voice assistant market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions. In the global voice assistant market, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be adopted relatively quickly and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, the voice assistant market is expected to contribute faster to revenue growth due to the growing demand for innovative products and the growing demand for voice-first technology in countries such as Japan, China and India. The growing demand for customer relationship management is fueling the market for voice assistants in the region.

