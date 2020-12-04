Structured Cabling Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Demand, Industry Growth, Forecast 2022

Market Overview:

Growing demand for Ethernet networks is one of the major drivers of the structured cabling market growth. These cables are widely used for wiring access control, IP cameras, and many other types of electronic devices where these cables are widely used. In addition, the demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) and the increasing demand for bandwidth are driving the global structured cabling market. According to the study, the United Nations International Telecommunication Union predicts that by 2014, about 3 billion Internet users will participate in video streaming of online games.

According to a recent research report released by Market Research Future, the global market for Structured Cabling Market is booming and is expected to stand out during the forecast period. The market is expected to show remarkable growth through 2022, surpassing previous growth records in terms of value, with a noticeable CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2022).

Key Players:

ommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Nexans S.A. (France), Panduit Corp. (U.S.), Legrand (France), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Belden, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), The Siemon Company (U.S.). are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Structured Cabling Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

For More Information@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/structured-cabling-market-2266

Market Segmentation:

Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type

• Product

o Cables

o Communication Outlets

o Patch Panels & Cross Connects

o Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

o Racks & Cabinets

• Service

o Installation & Consultation

o Managed Services

o Maintenance & Support

• Software

Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type

• Category 5E

• Category 6

• Category 6A

• Others (Cat 7, Cat 7A, Cat 8)

Structured Cabling Market, by Vertcal

• IT & Telecommunication

• Residential & Commercial

• Government & Education

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and hospitality)

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to continue with many key players such as ABB in the region by 2022. Belden Inc.; Corning Corporation; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Legrand SA; Nexans; And Schneider Electric. The high growth in this region may be mainly due to the high concentration of manufacturing and telecommunications industries adopting structured cabling systems. In addition, the proliferation of technology, increased adoption of fiber optic cables, high penetration rates of digital services, and early adoption of advanced technologies in various industries such as government, residential and commercial, transportation and logistics have fueled market growth.

Company name: Market Research Future

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com