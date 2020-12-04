Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Increasing Demand Forecat 2024

Market Overview

Blockchain technology provides the retail industry with the opportunity to accept cryptocurrencies for payment, enabling cross-border payments and micropayments. Several retail companies such as Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Shopify are leading the way by adopting bitcoin trading.

Blockchain has tremendous potential to streamline transportation and logistics processes that reduce stolen, lost or damaged goods by tracking every step of the product journey with real-time information. Walmart Inc., an American multinational retailer, has already adopted blockchain technology to track each piece of pork sourced from China along with detailed information about the origin, processing and storage of the product.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Global Blockchain in Retail are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services,Oracle Corporation, Bitfury USA Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cegeka, Auxesis Group, Blockpoint Systems, BlockApps, R3, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Coin Sciences Ltd., and Cognizant. The other market players include Coinbase, Bitpay, Blockverify (Venture Proxy Ltd), and Guardtime.

Market Segmentation

Global Blockchain In Retail Market, By Type

• Public

• Private

• Consortium

Global Blockchain In Retail Market, By Platform

• Bitcoin

• Ripple

• Ethereum

• R3 Croda

• Hyperledger Fabric

• Multichain

• Quorum

• Others

Regional Insights

The global blockchain market for retail markets is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024, and the geographic analysis of the user activity monitoring market is in North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France). And other Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, the rest of Asia Pacific) and the rest of the world (Middle East and Africa, South America).

