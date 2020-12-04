Procurement Analytics Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Forecast 2024

Market Overview

The research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the global market will increase significantly in 2020 during the review period, guaranteeing a significant market value of USD 7.9 billion by 2024 and a healthy CAGR of 21.4% during the review period.

Key Players

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Zycus Inc. (US), Tamr (US), SAS Institute Inc.,(US), and Genpact (UK), BRIDGEi2i Analytics (India), Dataction (India), Tungsten Corporation plc (UK), Sievo (Finland), Rosslyn Data Technologies (UK), BirchStreet (US), Simfoni (US), Proactis (UK).

For More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/procurement-analytics-market-7682

Market Segmentation

Industry Overview Of The Global Procurement Analytics Market

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Opportunities

Market Factor Analysis

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain

Global Procurement Analytics Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Sourcing

• Vendor Management

• Invoicing Analytics

• Category management

• Others

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global procurement analysis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

In 2018, North America led the procurement analytics market, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest from 2019 to 2024, while Europe is expected to take second place in the procurement analytics market in terms of market share during the evaluation period.

Company name: Market Research Future

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com