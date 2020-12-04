Commercial Vehicles Market Is On The Path To Accumulate Revenue Up to $2.55 Trillion By 2027

Precedence Research has published a new report titled, “Commercial Vehicles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2027”. According to the study, the global commercial vehicles market is expected to exceed a value of US$ 1.51 Trillion by the end of 2019. The global market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.55 Trillion by 2027 and expanding at a consistent CAGR of 6.8% from (2020–2027).

Commercial vehicle is a type of vehicle that is used mainly for transporting people, goods, and providing other types of services. They contribute significantly to the economy of a country. They are used for various applications such as logistics, passenger transportation, industrial, mining & construction, and many more. Commercial vehicles are further classified as light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Heavy commercial vehicles are generally used for transporting heavy equipment or goods whereas light commercial vehicles are used in passenger transportation and small logistics work.



Click to Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on This Market

Introduction of telemetric and connectivity have revolutionized operations due to which various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have launched commercial vehicles equipped with numerous connected services, such as traffic data, accident warnings, weather reports, and updates on roadwork’s. This contributed as a major factor that fuels the market growth. Furthermore, developments in the field of semi-autonomous commercial vehicles as well as electric vehicles (EVs) expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Advent of vehicle electrification and battery-powered engines expected to fuel the demand for light commercial vehicles in the coming years.

Further, growth in the industrial sector also escalates the demand for LCV prominently. However, buses and coaches segment expected to gain traction over the analysis period due to its rising adoption in the healthcare and tourism sector. Governments of various regions have significantly implemented the green mobility and rapidly replacing traditional buses and other mode of public transport into smart and electric based vehicles that prominently fuels the growth of the segment.

Report Highlights





North America captured maximum market value share in the global commercial vehicles market and anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific registered the highest growth rate over the analysis period. This is attributed to the increasing road infrastructure along with rising manufacturing facilities due to cost-effective raw materials and labor, particularly in the developing countries such as India and China.



Based on product, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) led the global commercial vehicles market with significant revenue share of around 75% and predicted to retain its position during the forecast period. In 2019, passenger transportation accounted for significant market value share and predicted to exhibit lucrative growth rate of nearly 8% over the forecast period. Rising expenditure on commutation to improve accessibility and affordability is one of the prime factors that escalate the growth of the segment.



Logistics segment witnessed prominent demand in the past few years owing to the growth in trade activities worldwide. Moreover, the segment captured remarkable revenue share in 2019 due to increasing penetration of e-commerce and retail business.



North America occupied the largest revenue share in the global commercial vehicles market in 2019 and projected to continue the same trend over the analysis period. This is attributed to the significant government support for the adoption of smart and environment-friendly vehicles in the region. Rate of carbon emission and greenhouse gas has crossed the environment standard in the region. In order to curb the emission from transportation sector government has issued attractive policies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across the region. Significant development in the industrial sector along with stringent government norms pertaining to load carrying capacity of the commercial vehicles is the prime factor that triggers the growth of the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific registered the fastest growth over the analysis period. Rising investment in road and transport infrastructure along with increasing manufacturing facilities particularly in the developing nations such as India and China accounted as the prime factors to drive the growth of the region. In addition, green revolution in various countries in order to favor the green mobility solution and other smart & attractive solutions in other sectors expected to propel the adoption of advanced vehicle solutions, thereby fuelling the growth of the region.

Key Players & Strategies

The global commercial vehicles market is a matured market and expected to be dominated by the presence of major market players. In 2019, major portion of the revenue share was captured by some of the industry participants that include Volkswagen AG, Tata Motors, Volvo Car Corporation, Ashok Leyland, and General Motors. These players are significantly focusing towards vertical integration in value chain to speed up their production process.

Some of the key players Include Bosch Rexroth AG, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Mahindra and Mahindra, VOLVO, TATA Motors, General Motors, and Golden Dragon among others.