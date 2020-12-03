Method for analyzing chemical composition of seamless steel pipe with carbon and sulfur analyzer

Steps of carbon and sulfur analyzer to analyze chemical composition of seamless steel pipe

The sample is oxidized by oxygen at the high temperature of the combustion furnace, so that the carbon and sulfur in the seamless steel pipe sample is oxidized to CO2 CO and SO2, the generated oxides pass through the dust removal and water purification device, and are loaded into the sulfur detection cell by oxygen to determine sulfur. After that, the mixed gas containing CO2, CO, SO2, and O2 enters the heated catalyst furnace, where it undergoes catalytic conversion of CO→CO2, SO2→SO3. After this mixed gas enters the desulfurization reagent tube, Import the carbon detection cell to measure carbon. The residual gas is discharged from the analyzer to the outdoors. At the same time, the analysis results of carbon and sulfur are displayed on the LCD of the host in the form of %C and %S.

Carbon and sulfur analyzer to analyze chemical composition of seamless steel pipe

The infrared carbon and sulfur analyzer is suitable for all kinds of steel (including carbon structural steel, high-quality carbon structural steel, low-alloy high-strength structural steel, stainless steel, cast steel, etc.). It is also suitable for the analysis of various ferroalloys, pig iron, limestone, glass, ceramics and other inorganic materials. Since the spectral analysis is the surface analysis of the sample, and the carbon-sulfur analysis is a deep sampling during the sample sampling process, it can more accurately reflect the characteristics of the sample. The currently used carbon and sulfur analyzer is the CS-444 of American Reco Company, and its instrument has the following analysis characteristics:

Analysis range: (based on 1g sample) carbon: 0.6ppm-6%; sulfur: 0.6ppm-0.4% (the analysis range can be expanded by reducing the sample weight); accuracy: carbon: 0.3ppm or  0.5%RSD sulfur: 0.3ppm or 1.5%RSD; Readable position: carbon/sulfur 0.001ppm; calibration: linear, single point, multi-point, manual; analysis time: 40 seconds

The carbon-sulfur analyzer has good linearity. The equipment must be maintained and calibrated before the analysis work, and the data shall be verified with reference materials. This analysis method is also a comparative analysis method. The analysis results of unknown samples can be rounded off according to the deviation of the standard material, and the rounded analysis results will be reported after confirmation.

In order to complete a large number of production inspection tasks, and according to the characteristics of the current seamless steel pipe production structure and future development direction, some large-scale precision instruments are updated. The analytical instruments used in the current analysis mainly include: direct reading spectrometer, carbon and sulfur analyzer, X Ray fluorescence, potentiometric titrator, ultraviolet-visible spectrophotometer, atomic absorption spectrometer, plasma emission spectroscopy, plasma emission mass spectrometry, etc. At present, these instruments can complete the corresponding seamless steel pipe analysis element detection task according to different analysis methods and principles. To complement each other, broaden the scope and field of analysis.