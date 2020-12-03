Acquired Data Solutions Rises to New Challenges, Enhances Cybersecurity Offerings

Rockville, MD, December 3, 2020 –Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solutions provider, announces that its cybersecurity expertise continues to play a leading role in the evolution of data integrity at the operational level.

ADS’ cybersecurity practice takes traditional solutions further to blaze the trail in the operational technology (OT) sector to ensure security of standalone, non-connected systems, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems, Distributed Control Systems (DCSs), Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), and Programmable Logic Controllers (PCLs). The growing use of IT-enabled OT systems and components has led to increased vulnerabilities and new opportunities for cyber-attacks where these two technologies converge.

This focus area comes as the demand for connected OT utilization with multiple deployments of advanced technologies that require connectivity for maintenance and equipment continues to rise. Key sectors driving this growing need are the energy industry, including power plants, and large hospital systems.

ADS recently helped a leading technology company assess the cyber risk exposure for their OT systems. ADS’ cybersecurity solution provided enhanced productivity, increased efficiency through automated risk models, and an expanded knowledge-base to address current vulnerabilities, threats, and attack patterns. This effort resulted in:

• More insight with less effort;

• 80% decrease in cost due to reduced resource needs; and

• 80% decrease in man-hours for work performance.

“Our test and evaluation approaches directly address a growing need across several industries where integrity and security of key data systems is paramount,” said Steve Seiden, President of Acquired Data Solutions. “The widening incidence of cyberattacks is enabled by the merging of IT and OT systems. It is critical to take the entire engineering lifecycle into account to ensure design and approach of these systems is correct before they are deployed to eliminate vulnerabilities and ensure they are equipped to guard against malicious acts.”

The ADS team were featured speakers at two recent virtual industry events, sharing their knowledge and innovative approaches. President Steven Seiden, Leighton Johnson, CISSP, CISM, CMMC-AB Provisional Assessor L-3, and Dr. Tony Barber, CSEP, RMP spoke at the National Instruments (NI) Aerospace and Defense Exchange event on November 10, 2020, and at the International Test and Evaluation Association (ITEA)’s 7th Cybersecurity Workshop on November 17, 2020.

ADS will host its own webinar event, “Cybersecurity in the Operational Technology (OT) World,” on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11am ET. Click here for more information and to register.

For more information about ADS’ Cybersecurity offerings, visit https://acquireddatasolutions.com/cybersecurity/.

